Keurig Dr Pepper Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 14,279 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 323% compared to the average volume of 3,378 put options.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $30.65 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average is $31.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 55.48%.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 12,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $354,861.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,057.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 331,487,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,984,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 12,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $354,861.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,057.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,012,132 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,354,861. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 31,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 80,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 58,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.7% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on KDP. Barclays decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.27.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

