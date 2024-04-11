KeyCorp Lowers Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $78.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.38% from the stock’s previous close.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $63.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.04 and a 200-day moving average of $69.80. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $60.66 and a one year high of $86.38.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $571.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.15 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.84%. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Papa John’s International

In other news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $202,626.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,228.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Papa John’s International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $491,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,664,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Articles

