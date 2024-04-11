KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.80 and last traded at $30.69. 69,945 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 115,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.44.

KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.10.

Institutional Trading of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 2,338.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 339.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the period.

About KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF

The KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (KMLM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KFA MLM index. The fund aims to track an index of long and short managed futures, based on a trend following methodology. The fund allocates to commodity, currency and global fixed income futures based on relative historical volatility.

