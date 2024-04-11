Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Given a C$17.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) has been given a C$17.00 price target by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 36.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KEC. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$22.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.00.

KEC opened at C$12.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$545.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kiwetinohk Energy has a 12 month low of C$10.61 and a 12 month high of C$14.42.

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$121.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$122.90 million. Kiwetinohk Energy had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 24.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Kiwetinohk Energy will post 2.64859 earnings per share for the current year.

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, develops and produces of natural gas and related products in Canada. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids. It also in the process of developing renewable, and natural gas-fired power generation projects to incorporate carbon capture technology, as well as explores and develops of petroleum and natural gas in western Canada.

