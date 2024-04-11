Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Receives $9.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.63.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Kosmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

In other news, SVP Jason Doughty sold 66,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $401,694.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,458,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,791,848.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Kosmos Energy news, SVP Jason Doughty sold 66,616 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $401,694.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,458,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,791,848.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 17,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $105,675.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 290,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,855.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 335,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,082. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 7,051.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock opened at $6.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.37.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $507.81 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

