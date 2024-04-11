KULR Technology Group (KULR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Friday, April 12th.

KULR Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of KULR opened at 0.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.08. KULR Technology Group has a 1 year low of 0.10 and a 1 year high of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KULR Technology Group news, major shareholder Timothy Ray Knowles sold 361,338 shares of KULR Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 0.29, for a total transaction of 104,788.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,268,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,137,727.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of KULR Technology Group by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of KULR Technology Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,698 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of KULR Technology Group by 15.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 13,634 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of KULR Technology Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 16,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of KULR Technology Group by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.23% of the company’s stock.

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.

