KULR Technology Group (KULR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Friday, April 12th.
KULR Technology Group Price Performance
Shares of KULR opened at 0.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.08. KULR Technology Group has a 1 year low of 0.10 and a 1 year high of 1.10.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other KULR Technology Group news, major shareholder Timothy Ray Knowles sold 361,338 shares of KULR Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 0.29, for a total transaction of 104,788.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,268,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,137,727.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
KULR Technology Group Company Profile
KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than KULR Technology Group
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for KULR Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KULR Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.