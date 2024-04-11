KULR Technology Group (KULR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th.

KULR Technology Group stock opened at 0.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $102.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.08. KULR Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of 0.10 and a fifty-two week high of 1.10.

In other news, major shareholder Timothy Ray Knowles sold 361,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 0.29, for a total transaction of 104,788.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,268,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,137,727.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in KULR Technology Group by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 29,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in KULR Technology Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 100,122 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in KULR Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in KULR Technology Group by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in KULR Technology Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.23% of the company’s stock.

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.

