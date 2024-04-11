KULR Technology Group (KULR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th.
KULR Technology Group Price Performance
KULR Technology Group stock opened at 0.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $102.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.08. KULR Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of 0.10 and a fifty-two week high of 1.10.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Timothy Ray Knowles sold 361,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 0.29, for a total transaction of 104,788.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,268,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,137,727.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of KULR Technology Group
About KULR Technology Group
KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.
