L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Insider Mark Landau Purchases 61,453 Shares of Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Free Report) insider Mark Landau bought 61,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.85 ($1.89) per share, with a total value of A$175,202.50 ($116,028.15).

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from L1 Long Short Fund’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. L1 Long Short Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

