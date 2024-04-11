Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in Linde by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $1,679,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $2,752,000. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $3,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,248 shares of company stock valued at $35,811,988 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Linde stock opened at $450.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $448.92 and its 200-day moving average is $414.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $350.60 and a 12-month high of $477.71.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. UBS Group downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Linde from $503.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $452.50.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

