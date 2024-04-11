Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) PT Set at C$1.25 by BMO Capital Markets

Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$1.25 target price by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LGN. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Logan Energy from C$1.40 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Logan Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Logan Energy from C$1.90 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Logan Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.55.

Logan Energy stock opened at C$0.96 on Tuesday. Logan Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.73 and a 12-month high of C$1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.89.

Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Logan Energy had a negative net margin of 46.48% and a negative return on equity of 25.05%. The company had revenue of C$28.65 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Logan Energy will post 0.0199778 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

