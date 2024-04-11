Lotus Technology (LOT) & Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) is one of 677 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Lotus Technology to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Lotus Technology has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lotus Technology’s peers have a beta of 0.04, meaning that their average stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lotus Technology and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lotus Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Lotus Technology Competitors 122 565 881 14 2.50

Profitability

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 104.62%. Given Lotus Technology’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lotus Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Lotus Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lotus Technology N/A -4.09% 0.33% Lotus Technology Competitors -61.71% -60.44% -1.81%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lotus Technology and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lotus Technology $679.01 million $10.84 million -13.62 Lotus Technology Competitors $1,431.03 billion -$66.83 million 43.74

Lotus Technology’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Lotus Technology. Lotus Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Lotus Technology Company Profile

Lotus Technology Inc. engagers in the design, development, and sale of sports luxury lifestyle battery electric vehicles. It offers electric sports car models, including Eletre and Emeya. The company is based in Shanghai, China.

