Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.21.

LUN stock opened at C$15.87 on Tuesday. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$8.18 and a 12-month high of C$16.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. The company has a market cap of C$12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.69.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.39 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 7.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.8396226 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total value of C$69,160.00. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

