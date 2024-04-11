M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI) Major Shareholder Mario J. Gabelli Sells 500 Shares

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli sold 500 shares of M-tron Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $13,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,885,465.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

M-tron Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MPTI opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.32. M-tron Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $45.60.

M-tron Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $10.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 million. M-tron Industries had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 8.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that M-tron Industries, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of M-tron Industries

M-tron Industries Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPTI. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M-tron Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M-tron Industries by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of M-tron Industries by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M-tron Industries by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of M-tron Industries by 4,511.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. 23.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M-tron Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave filters; cavity, crystal, ceramic, lumped element, and switched filters; high frequency and performance OCXOs, integrated PLL OCXOs, TCXOs, VCXOs, and low jitter and harsh environment oscillators; crystal resonators, integrated microwave assemblies; and solid-state power amplifier products.

