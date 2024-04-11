MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Cowen

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup raised shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

MacroGenics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -114.06 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average is $11.06. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $21.88.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $10.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.70 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 88.49% and a negative net margin of 15.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 51,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $799,192.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 51,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $799,192.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 13,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $159,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,380 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,953,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,751,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,722,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 372,141 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,574,000 after purchasing an additional 36,396 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,229,000 after purchasing an additional 632,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,927 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

