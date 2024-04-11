Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $153.59

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$153.59 and traded as high as C$193.50. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$192.99, with a volume of 4,482 shares.

Separately, Laurentian set a C$180.00 price target on Mainstreet Equity and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$176.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$153.59.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.04 by C$5.32. The business had revenue of C$58.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$56.60 million. Mainstreet Equity had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 74.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 6.8109648 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mainstreet Equity news, Director Richard Grimaldi sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$163.00, for a total transaction of C$1,043,200.00. 48.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market residential rental apartment buildings in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg.

