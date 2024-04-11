Man Group (LON:EMG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $232.25

Man Group Plc (LON:EMG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 232.25 ($2.94) and traded as high as GBX 278.80 ($3.53). Man Group shares last traded at GBX 275.40 ($3.49), with a volume of 2,120,785 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities upgraded Man Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 315 ($3.99) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Man Group from GBX 323 ($4.09) to GBX 318 ($4.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 297.67 ($3.77).

Man Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Man Group Increases Dividend

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 249.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 232.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.03, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of £3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,836.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,666.67%.

Insider Transactions at Man Group

In other news, insider Antoine Forterre sold 75,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.15), for a total transaction of £187,955.16 ($237,887.81). 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

