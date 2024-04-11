Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Marine Petroleum Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Marine Petroleum Trust Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of MARPS opened at $4.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56. Marine Petroleum Trust has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $7.93.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 76.23% and a return on equity of 93.01%.

Institutional Trading of Marine Petroleum Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

