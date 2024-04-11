MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Raised to $279.00 at Morgan Stanley

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $278.00 to $279.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MKTX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $239.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.10.

MarketAxess stock opened at $222.19 on Tuesday. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $200.01 and a 12 month high of $344.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.98.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 21.76%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $442,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,508,555.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,526,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,197 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,253,000 after purchasing an additional 608,107 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,071,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,691,000 after acquiring an additional 19,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,770,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,403,000 after acquiring an additional 64,245 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

