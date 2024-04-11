Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Mkm

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on MAXN. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.97.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Trading Down 9.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies

NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.46. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $38.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Featured Stories

