Maxeon Solar Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 20,862 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 836% compared to the typical volume of 2,229 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.97.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MAXN

Maxeon Solar Technologies Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Maxeon Solar Technologies

Shares of NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $38.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after acquiring an additional 249,530 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $433,000. 47.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.