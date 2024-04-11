Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Trading Up 2.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.4% on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $4.50. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Medical Properties Trust traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.19. Approximately 2,439,973 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 23,038,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MPW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,655,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 880.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,951,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,423 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,630,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 175.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

