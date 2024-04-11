Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 2.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 14.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 44,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 59.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $36.82 on Thursday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $49.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

PNM Resources Announces Dividend

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $412.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.387 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered PNM Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays started coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PNM Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.20.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

