Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Invests $170,000 in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,015,000. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2,321.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 174,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 167,115 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,729,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.53. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $40.16.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $961.40 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

