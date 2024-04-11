Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Invests $214,000 in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 513 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 69.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,683,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total transaction of $2,780,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.84, for a total transaction of $722,436.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,496.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total transaction of $2,780,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,738,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,608 shares of company stock valued at $21,974,819. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TYL opened at $411.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $427.34 and its 200-day moving average is $412.87. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $349.89 and a 12-month high of $454.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.81.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $480.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

