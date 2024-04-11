Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,475,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,475,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 51,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $4,966,702.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,907,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,596,541.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,503 shares of company stock worth $24,841,663 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSM. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on MSM

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of MSM opened at $92.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.28. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.20 and a twelve month high of $105.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $935.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.61%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.