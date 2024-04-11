Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,350 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,350 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $250.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.81 billion, a PE ratio of 929.59 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $283.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.65 and its 200-day moving average is $148.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total transaction of $1,210,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,462,698.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total transaction of $1,210,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,462,698.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,624 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $274,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 759,375 shares of company stock valued at $122,762,280 in the last 90 days. 33.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COIN

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.