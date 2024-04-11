Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,446 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Trading Down 1.2 %

AECOM stock opened at $94.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.11. AECOM has a 52-week low of $74.40 and a 52-week high of $98.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.00, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AECOM

AECOM Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.