Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 601 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Teradyne Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of TER opened at $106.40 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $119.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 1.56.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,621.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,797 shares of company stock worth $1,248,237. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

