Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Takes $222,000 Position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE NWE opened at $48.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.43.

NorthWestern Energy Group Increases Dividend

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. This is a boost from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 80.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.25.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

