Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Takes $230,000 Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Essential Utilities by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Essential Utilities by 112.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Essential Utilities by 155.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Essential Utilities by 250.0% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $207,073.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,100.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $35.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.82. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $45.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average of $35.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.50 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3071 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 66.13%.

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

