Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 8,355.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $27.60 on Thursday. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $32.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.00 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $441.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.