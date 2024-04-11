Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Trims Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,261,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 350.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $305,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,372,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,092,966,000 after buying an additional 1,265,774 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,289,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $127,121,000 after buying an additional 747,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $332,270,000 after buying an additional 663,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Price Performance

NYSE APTV opened at $74.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $71.01 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

Insider Activity

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.29.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

