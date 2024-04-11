Meeder Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 94.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 147,476 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XOM opened at $122.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $122.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $484.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.78.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

