MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$39.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$28.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.64.

MEG Energy stock opened at C$33.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55. The stock has a market cap of C$9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.39. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$19.41 and a 52 week high of C$33.70.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.22). The company had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.40 billion. MEG Energy had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 2.3198041 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MEG Energy news, Senior Officer David Michael Granger sold 32,144 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.47, for a total value of C$979,504.83. In related news, Senior Officer Erik Alexander Alson sold 34,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.24, for a total transaction of C$1,044,126.72. Also, Senior Officer David Michael Granger sold 32,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.47, for a total transaction of C$979,504.83. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 301,679 shares of company stock worth $8,825,336. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

