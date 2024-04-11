Mexco Energy Co. (NYSE:MXC) President Tammy Mccomic Sells 1,500 Shares

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) President Tammy Mccomic sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $19,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 69,965 shares in the company, valued at $927,735.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tammy Mccomic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, Tammy Mccomic sold 394 shares of Mexco Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $4,743.76.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Tammy Mccomic sold 6,606 shares of Mexco Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $89,313.12.

Mexco Energy Price Performance

Mexco Energy stock opened at $13.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average is $10.88. The company has a market cap of $27.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.69. Mexco Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $14.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mexco Energy ( NYSE:MXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 28.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mexco Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexco Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 44,605 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

See Also

