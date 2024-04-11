MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 122.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $628,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5,605.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 44,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 43,328 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 285,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $13,942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,098,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,637,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

NYSE:MGM opened at $44.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.64. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

