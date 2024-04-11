Michael Patrick O’Shea Buys 14,804 Shares of Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) Stock

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Free Report) insider Michael Patrick O’Shea bought 14,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £7,994.16 ($10,117.91).

Premier Miton Group Trading Up 6.4 %

LON:PMI opened at GBX 58.50 ($0.74) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Premier Miton Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48.10 ($0.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 103 ($1.30). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 57.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 59.23. The stock has a market cap of £89.29 million, a PE ratio of 2,925.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Premier Miton Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 4.84%. Premier Miton Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30,000.00%.

Premier Miton Group Company Profile

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

