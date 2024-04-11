MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) vs. BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD) Financial Analysis

BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) and MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BlackRock MuniYield Fund and MidCap Financial Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniYield Fund $15.91 million 31.78 N/A N/A N/A MidCap Financial Investment $276.52 million 3.53 $118.76 million $1.82 8.22

MidCap Financial Investment has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniYield Fund.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BlackRock MuniYield Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. MidCap Financial Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. MidCap Financial Investment pays out 83.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MidCap Financial Investment has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. MidCap Financial Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

33.8% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of MidCap Financial Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of MidCap Financial Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BlackRock MuniYield Fund and MidCap Financial Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniYield Fund N/A N/A N/A MidCap Financial Investment 42.95% 15.50% 6.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and MidCap Financial Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock MuniYield Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A MidCap Financial Investment 0 3 3 0 2.50

MidCap Financial Investment has a consensus price target of $14.79, indicating a potential downside of 1.13%. Given MidCap Financial Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MidCap Financial Investment is more favorable than BlackRock MuniYield Fund.

Risk & Volatility

BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MidCap Financial Investment has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MidCap Financial Investment beats BlackRock MuniYield Fund on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. was formed on November 29, 1991 and is domiciled in United States.

About MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine, first lien secured loans, stretch senior loans, unitranche loans, second lien secured loans and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products. It prefers to invest in preferred equity, common equity / interests and warrants and makes equity co-investments. It may invest in cash equivalents, U.S. government securities, high-quality debt investments that mature in one year or less, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, non-U.S. investments, or securities of public companies that are not thinly traded. It also focuses on other investments such as collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and credit-linked notes (CLNs). The fund typically invests in construction and building materials, business services, plastics & rubber, advertising, capital equipment, education, cable television, chemicals, consumer products/goods durable and non-durable and customer services, direct marketing, energy oil & gas, electricity and utilities. The fund also invest in aerospace & defense, wholesale, telecommunications, financial services, hotel, gaming, leisure, restaurants; environmental industries, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, high tech industries, beverages, food and tobacco, manufacturing, media diversified & production, printing and publishing, retail, automation, aviation and consumer transport, transportation, cargo and distribution. It primarily invests in United States. It primarily invests between $20 million and $250 million in its portfolio companies and EBITDA with less than $75 million. The fund seeks to make investments with stated maturities of five to 10 years.

