Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,820 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Chesapeake Energy worth $14,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $90.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $72.84 and a 52 week high of $91.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.04 and a 200-day moving average of $81.82.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.89. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.66%.

CHK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

