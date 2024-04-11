Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,923 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 215,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $16,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $567,993.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,925.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $567,993.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,925.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $2,543,764.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,801.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,004 shares of company stock worth $17,922,954 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of EW stock opened at $91.48 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.44.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.