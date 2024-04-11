Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 43,318 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,318 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Pinterest worth $15,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PINS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Pinterest from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.97.

Pinterest Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE PINS opened at $33.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -558.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day moving average is $33.70.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $65,949.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $751,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,741.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $65,949.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,471 shares of company stock valued at $6,531,381 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

