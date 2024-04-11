Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,556,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 891,959 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 5.84% of American Lithium worth $13,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMLI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Lithium during the first quarter worth $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Lithium during the first quarter worth $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Lithium in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in American Lithium in the first quarter valued at $1,419,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in American Lithium in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMLI opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01. American Lithium Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $2.49.

American Lithium ( NASDAQ:AMLI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Lithium Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

