Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 16,124 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,124 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $14,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 531,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,596,000 after acquiring an additional 198,069 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.2% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.8% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,196,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,480,000 after acquiring an additional 28,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 72.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 65,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 27,674 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

NYSE:YUM opened at $137.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.54. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $963,514.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,910,900.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,742 shares of company stock worth $2,734,628. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More

