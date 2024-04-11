Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $14,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Argus lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.78.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $264.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.81 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.29 and a 200 day moving average of $246.84.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

