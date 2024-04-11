Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,643 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of H World Group worth $13,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of H World Group during the 4th quarter valued at $83,235,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H World Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,809,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of H World Group by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,111 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of H World Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,350,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,253,000 after purchasing an additional 766,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of H World Group by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,360,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,656,000 after purchasing an additional 714,801 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HTHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on H World Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of H World Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, H World Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

H World Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $39.82 on Thursday. H World Group Limited has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $50.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

H World Group Profile

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

