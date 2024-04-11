Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $14.05 Million Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.66% of Astec Industries worth $14,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASTE. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 65,426.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,319,000 after buying an additional 473,033 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Astec Industries by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,262,000 after purchasing an additional 354,483 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,297,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Astec Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,042,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,816,000 after purchasing an additional 178,771 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Astec Industries from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Astec Industries Price Performance

Astec Industries stock opened at $43.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.78. Astec Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $28.97 and a one year high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $983.73 million, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $337.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.33 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

About Astec Industries

(Free Report)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.