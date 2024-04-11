Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $14.36 Million Stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDGL. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $337.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.40.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $244.67 on Thursday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $322.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of -0.47.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.26) by ($0.42). During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.98) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -21.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director James M. Daly sold 32,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $3,338,894.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,118.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James M. Daly sold 32,489 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $3,338,894.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,118.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Friedman sold 18,710 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $4,545,781.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 185,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,126,175.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,496 shares of company stock worth $31,362,420 in the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

