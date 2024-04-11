Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $14.84 Million Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.26% of Sensata Technologies worth $14,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 13.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ST stock opened at $35.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -704.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $48.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average of $34.95.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.05 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -959.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

