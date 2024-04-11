Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $15.12 Million Stock Holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,345,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461,635 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $15,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 140.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $7.19 on Thursday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.82.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank cut Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.94.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

