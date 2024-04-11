Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $15.31 Million Stock Position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,682,033 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,380 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $15,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth $463,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 27,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $359,539.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 112,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,470.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 15,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $211,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 68,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Gary G. Smalley sold 27,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $359,539.88. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 112,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,470.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,201 shares of company stock worth $822,980 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th.

Shares of TPC opened at $14.31 on Thursday. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $16.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $744.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.62.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.98). Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

